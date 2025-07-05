Left Menu

Netanyahu and IDF Chief Clash Over Gaza Evacuation Plan

Israeli PM Netanyahu and IDF Chief Lt. Gen. Zamir disagreed over a proposed evacuation and siege plan for Gaza. The plan aims to relocate civilians to topple Hamas. Tensions rose as Zamir cautioned about potential chaos. Netanyahu insisted on action before his meeting with President Trump.

Netanyahu and IDF Chief Clash Over Gaza Evacuation Plan
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (on left) and IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir (on right) (Source: Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Israel

In a heated cabinet meeting, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir clashed over a disputed plan to evacuate civilians in Gaza and impose a siege on its northern region, as reported by The Times of Israel. National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir and Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich accused Zamir of not executing orders, resulting in a stalemate situation.

Zamir countered these claims, asserting that the army was fulfilling its assigned tasks and emphasized the ongoing sacrifices of Israeli soldiers in battle. Netanyahu urged the IDF to devise an evacuation strategy for Gaza's southern part, aiming to neutralize Hamas. Finance Minister Smotrich supported this call for siege.

During the heated exchange, Zamir queried about future governance in Gaza, highlighting risks of civil unrest. Netanyahu argued that such actions were necessary to prevent future threats from Hamas. He dismissed concerns of loss of control, insisting on the execution of the plan prior to his meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump, who is anticipated to announce a Gaza ceasefire.

