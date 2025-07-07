Left Menu

PTI Slams Privilege Hike for Punjab Ministers Amid Economic Crisis

The Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) has denounced the recent privilege increments granted to Punjab's speaker and ministers, criticizing it as an exploitative move amidst widespread economic distress. PTI's Shayan Bashir voiced concerns about rising inflation and inadequate healthcare services, labeling the privilege hikes as part of an exploitative system.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-07-2025 16:06 IST | Created: 07-07-2025 16:06 IST
PTI Slams Privilege Hike for Punjab Ministers Amid Economic Crisis
Shayan Bashir, the head of PTI's media cell in Punjab (Image: X/@ShayanBashirPTI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

The Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) has sharply criticized the recent enhancement of privileges for Punjab's speaker and ministers. Opposition figures lambasted the move as exploitative, particularly during a period of heightened economic stress. The perks were reportedly justified as leave allowance, drawing severe backlash from the PTI.

Shayan Bashir, head of PTI's media cell in Punjab, issued a scathing statement, describing the decision as disgraceful amid the current economic hardships faced by the populace. Highlighting issues such as inflation, unemployment, and rising utility costs, Bashir argued that these hardships have driven many to despair.

Bashir accused the Punjab leadership of exploiting their positions for personal gain, decrying the hike in privileges as a blatant misuse of power. He vowed that PTI will oppose any legislation serving the elite at the cost of public welfare, aiming to expose corruption and resist any attempt to exploit national resources.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragic Flash Floods Devastate Texas Hill Country

Tragic Flash Floods Devastate Texas Hill Country

 Global
2
Melbourne Synagogue Arson Attack: Heightened Tensions in Australia's Jewish Community

Melbourne Synagogue Arson Attack: Heightened Tensions in Australia's Jewish ...

 Australia
3
Modi Builds Bridges at BRICS Summit in Brazil

Modi Builds Bridges at BRICS Summit in Brazil

 Global
4
BRICS Nations Call for IMF Reform: A Unified Stand for Change

BRICS Nations Call for IMF Reform: A Unified Stand for Change

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Oceans and AI: Scientists use deep learning to combat climate crisis

How safe is AI? New research reveals why current metrics may not be enough

Green innovation and economic complexity drive resource efficiency in G20

AI can cut panic, boost health resilience during armed conflicts

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025