PTI Slams Privilege Hike for Punjab Ministers Amid Economic Crisis

The Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) has sharply criticized the recent enhancement of privileges for Punjab's speaker and ministers. Opposition figures lambasted the move as exploitative, particularly during a period of heightened economic stress. The perks were reportedly justified as leave allowance, drawing severe backlash from the PTI.

Shayan Bashir, head of PTI's media cell in Punjab, issued a scathing statement, describing the decision as disgraceful amid the current economic hardships faced by the populace. Highlighting issues such as inflation, unemployment, and rising utility costs, Bashir argued that these hardships have driven many to despair.

Bashir accused the Punjab leadership of exploiting their positions for personal gain, decrying the hike in privileges as a blatant misuse of power. He vowed that PTI will oppose any legislation serving the elite at the cost of public welfare, aiming to expose corruption and resist any attempt to exploit national resources.

(With inputs from agencies.)