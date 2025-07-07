Left Menu

Tel Aviv Resident Arrested for Espionage with Iranian Connections

A Tel Aviv resident is under investigation for espionage, suspected of collaborating with Iranian agents to gather intelligence on Israeli officials. The suspect allegedly filmed strategic locations for monetary gain, using digital tools confiscated during a raid. An indictment is anticipated shortly.

Representative Image (Photo/Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Israel

Israeli authorities have wrapped up an intensive interrogation of a Tel Aviv resident allegedly involved in espionage for Iran. The 27-year-old suspect is accused of documenting homes of elected officials and military bases under the guidance of an Iranian agent, according to a joint announcement by the Israel Police and the Shin Bet security agency on Monday.

During the investigation, officials uncovered that the suspect had maintained communication with the Iranian handler for months. Acting on these instructions, he reportedly filmed strategic locations and defaced public property with graffiti. In compensation for these tasks, the suspect was allegedly paid in virtual currencies amounting to several thousand dollars.

Law enforcement carried out a raid on the suspect's residence on June 22, seizing computer equipment and digital media purportedly used to facilitate contact with Iranian operatives. The Tel Aviv Magistrate's Court has extended his detention, as the investigation culminates in formal charges expected to be filed in the coming days.

(With inputs from agencies.)

