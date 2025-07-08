Trump Pledges Support: US to Send Weapons to Ukraine Amid Ongoing Conflict
President Trump announced the US will send defensive weapons to Ukraine, following reports of a temporary suspension of military aid. The decision comes amid ongoing reviews of US military spending and aid. Trump's statement was made during a meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu at the White House.
- Country:
- United States
In a decisive move to support Ukraine's defense against Russian aggression, US President Donald Trump confirmed Washington's commitment to sending defensive weapons. The announcement followed recent reports of the Trump administration's temporary hold on arms shipments to Ukraine, amid a comprehensive review of US military spending and foreign aid, as reported by CNN citing a senior White House official.
During a meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the White House, Trump articulated the US plan to supply mainly defensive weapons to aid Ukraine. He emphasized the urgency of the situation, stating, "We are going to send some more weapons (to Ukraine). We have to-- They have to be able to defend themselves. They are getting hit very hard now."
The speculation over a pause in US weapons aid was addressed by White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt, who clarified that the temporary suspension was a standard Pentagon review to ensure military aid aligns with US interests. The review, approved by Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, is part of ongoing efforts to evaluate US military expenditure worldwide.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Protest Erupts Against NATO, Military Spending Near The Hague Summit
Russian Drone Attack: Kyiv Under Siege
One Health, Many Risks: World Bank’s Mission to Strengthen Global Health Defenses
Russia's Air Defence Thwarts Ukrainian Drone Attack
US Calls for UN Action Against Iran Amid High-Stakes Military Operations