Trump's Dubious Peace Claims: India-Pakistan Nuclear Conflict Averted?

US President Donald Trump controversially claimed to have halted a potential nuclear conflict between India and Pakistan. He praised India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi and highlighted his role in preventing escalation. Indian officials, however, denied US involvement in their military matters or any related trade discussions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-07-2025 12:34 IST | Created: 08-07-2025 12:34 IST
US President Donald Trump (Image/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

In a bold statement made on Monday, US President Donald Trump insisted that his intervention prevented a looming nuclear conflict between India and Pakistan. Speaking about the aftermath of the Pahalgam terror attack, Trump claimed that the tensions could have escalated to a nuclear level, stressing the importance of his role in de-escalation.

Trump further elaborated, emphasizing, 'We stopped a lot of fights, very, very big one was India and Pakistan. We stopped that over trade.' He asserted that both nations were potentially at a nuclear stage and highlighted his administration's decisive intervention as crucial in avoiding a major crisis.

Praising Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Trump described him as 'a fantastic man' and reiterated his supposed role in diffusing tensions between the two nuclear powers. However, contrary to Trump's assertions, Indian officials refuted any involvement of the US in mediating between the two countries or in facilitating any trade deals in the context of the conflict.

(With inputs from agencies.)

