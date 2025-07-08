Trump's Dubious Peace Claims: India-Pakistan Nuclear Conflict Averted?

In a bold statement made on Monday, US President Donald Trump insisted that his intervention prevented a looming nuclear conflict between India and Pakistan. Speaking about the aftermath of the Pahalgam terror attack, Trump claimed that the tensions could have escalated to a nuclear level, stressing the importance of his role in de-escalation.

Trump further elaborated, emphasizing, 'We stopped a lot of fights, very, very big one was India and Pakistan. We stopped that over trade.' He asserted that both nations were potentially at a nuclear stage and highlighted his administration's decisive intervention as crucial in avoiding a major crisis.

Praising Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Trump described him as 'a fantastic man' and reiterated his supposed role in diffusing tensions between the two nuclear powers. However, contrary to Trump's assertions, Indian officials refuted any involvement of the US in mediating between the two countries or in facilitating any trade deals in the context of the conflict.

