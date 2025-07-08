Suriname Elects First Female President to Steer Nation towards Economic Stability

In a historic political shift, 71-year-old Jennifer Geerlings-Simons has been elected as Suriname's first female president, as reported by Al Jazeera. Her election follows a coalition agreement in the National Assembly, securing the required two-thirds majority vote after an inconclusive general election in May.

Geerlings-Simons, representing the National Democratic Party, ran unopposed and will be inaugurated on July 16. She acknowledged the challenges ahead, particularly as the first woman to hold this position. Alongside Vice President Gregory Rusland, she takes the helm of a nation burdened by economic woes and public discontent.

Despite securing debt restructuring and IMF support, the outgoing administration faced criticism for austerity measures. As Suriname approaches its 50th anniversary of independence, hopes rest on Geerlings-Simons' plans to stabilize finances, enhance tax compliance, and leverage upcoming offshore oil production, crucial for economic revival.

(With inputs from agencies.)