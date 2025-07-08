Left Menu

Suriname Elects First Female President to Steer Nation towards Economic Stability

Jennifer Geerlings-Simons has become Suriname's first female president, aiming to steer the nation through economic challenges. She takes over amid rising discontent and looks to improved tax compliance and future oil production to stabilize Suriname's economy. Her leadership marks a historic shift in the country's political landscape.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-07-2025 12:48 IST | Created: 08-07-2025 12:48 IST
Suriname Elects First Female President to Steer Nation towards Economic Stability
Jennifer Geerlings-Simons (Photo/Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Suriname

In a historic political shift, 71-year-old Jennifer Geerlings-Simons has been elected as Suriname's first female president, as reported by Al Jazeera. Her election follows a coalition agreement in the National Assembly, securing the required two-thirds majority vote after an inconclusive general election in May.

Geerlings-Simons, representing the National Democratic Party, ran unopposed and will be inaugurated on July 16. She acknowledged the challenges ahead, particularly as the first woman to hold this position. Alongside Vice President Gregory Rusland, she takes the helm of a nation burdened by economic woes and public discontent.

Despite securing debt restructuring and IMF support, the outgoing administration faced criticism for austerity measures. As Suriname approaches its 50th anniversary of independence, hopes rest on Geerlings-Simons' plans to stabilize finances, enhance tax compliance, and leverage upcoming offshore oil production, crucial for economic revival.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trade Tensions and Market Reactions: Navigating Uncertainty

Trade Tensions and Market Reactions: Navigating Uncertainty

 Global
2
Strengthening Ties: India and Cuba Collaborate on Key Sectors

Strengthening Ties: India and Cuba Collaborate on Key Sectors

 Global
3
Texas Floods: Camp Mystic's Heartbreaking Tragedy

Texas Floods: Camp Mystic's Heartbreaking Tragedy

 Global
4
Trump Dismisses Musk's 'America Party' as a Misguided Venture

Trump Dismisses Musk's 'America Party' as a Misguided Venture

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How traditional food markets support sustainable city tourism and reduce carbon footprints

ESG reforms drive financial inclusion in emerging economies

How AI is reshaping daily healthcare experiences for disabled users

Institutional failures blocking water access in low-income urban areas

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025