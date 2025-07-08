Left Menu

Baloch Yakjehti Committee Decries Arrest of Activist Gulzar Dost

The Baloch Yakjehti Committee (BYC) condemns the arrest of social activist Gulzar Dost, detained by Pakistan's Counter-Terrorism Department. The charges are deemed fabricated, targeting his advocacy for forcibly disappeared persons. BYC demands his immediate release, describing the action as part of a campaign to stifle dissent in Balochistan.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-07-2025 14:13 IST | Created: 08-07-2025 14:13 IST
Representative Image: (Image: X@BalochYakjehtiC). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

The Baloch Yakjehti Committee (BYC) has vehemently denounced the arrest of Gulzar Dost, a pivotal social activist and head of Kech Civil Society. According to reports from The Balochistan Post, Dost was taken into custody by the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) during a raid in Turbat, facing charges the BYC describes as falsified and politically driven.

In a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, BYC emphasized Dost's peaceful standing, mentioning his persistent advocacy for the families of forcibly disappeared individuals and victims of state repression. BYC criticized the CTD for operating as an oppressive state mechanism, filing false charges, and conducting unauthorized raids to quell dissenting voices in Balochistan.

The Committee has called for Dost's immediate release, stressing the baselessness of the charges. They assert that the state's attempts to suppress political activists will not succeed and have vowed to continue their peaceful resistance until justice is served. The BYC believes such tactics will only amplify resistance among the Baloch community.

(With inputs from agencies.)

