Lim Kit Siang Urges Asian Unity in Face of Trade Wars and Global Challenges

On Thursday, former Malaysian Member of Parliament Tan Sri Lim Kit Siang articulated his concerns about US President Donald Trump's trade war policies, calling them detrimental to both global peace and economic equilibrium. Lim appealed for stronger cooperation among Asian countries, including India, China, Vietnam, Japan, and Indonesia, emphasizing the importance of fostering a multipolar and multilateral global environment.

Lim stressed the significance of collaboration between India and China, citing their deep-rooted civilizational ties as a foundation for establishing a 'new world order for justice.' By working together to advance development, eliminate poverty, and promote the rule of law, Lim believes these nations can enhance global prosperity. He referenced the historic 1955 Afro-Asian Solidarity Meeting in Bandung as a precedent for shifting global dynamics, highlighting the role of new international partnerships, such as those forming in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

Addressing ongoing tensions between India and China, Lim acknowledged the presence of border differences and geopolitical challenges, such as those involving Pakistan. Nevertheless, he underscored the need for cooperation amid urgent global issues like environmental degradation and climate change. Lim envisions a collaborative Asian bloc comprising India, China, Japan, Indonesia, and Vietnam to spearhead regional development.

Lim also underscored the symbolic power of cultural exchange, referencing China's classical text 'Journey to the West,' which is influenced by India. He sees such cultural ties as a path to ensuring Indo-Chinese cooperation, crucial for global sustainability. Lim advocated for collaboration through platforms like BRICS and the upcoming COP33 conference, which is proposed to be hosted by India in 2028.

In a rapidly evolving world, Lim emphasized the necessity of unity over conflict. He called for a collective shift towards trust, dialogue, and shared responsibility, asserting that lasting peace and progress can only be achieved through cooperation, not confrontation.

(With inputs from agencies.)