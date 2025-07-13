Left Menu

Hostage Forum Urges Action Amid Israeli-Hamas Stalemate

The Hostages and Missing Families Forum expressed concern after talks in Qatar stalled, urging Israel to seize the moment. Despite a majority of Israelis, including many Netanyahu supporters, backing a hostage deal with Hamas, the proposal has not advanced. The Forum fears ongoing conflict benefits Hamas.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-07-2025 08:13 IST | Created: 13-07-2025 08:13 IST
Hostage Forum Urges Action Amid Israeli-Hamas Stalemate
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Israel

Tel Aviv [Israel], July 13 (ANI/TPS): The Hostages and Missing Families Forum voiced alarm following stalled negotiations in Qatar. An Israeli official revealed that Israel accepted a Qatari ceasefire proposal, but Hamas rejected it.

The Forum warns that failing to capitalize on current momentum could be a significant setback. It stated that each day the conflict continues is a win for Hamas and endangers hostages and soldiers.

Reflecting public sentiment, a Channel 12 poll showed 74% of Israelis support a hostage release deal with Hamas. Among Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's coalition voters, 60% are in favor, emphasizing that most Israelis desire an end to the war in Gaza and the return of hostages.

TRENDING

1
Cockpit Confusion: Inside the Air India Crash Investigation

Cockpit Confusion: Inside the Air India Crash Investigation

 Global
2
International Diplomatic Drama: Cocaine Plane Controversy

International Diplomatic Drama: Cocaine Plane Controversy

 Global
3
Giuseppe Palermo's Arrest: A Blow to 'Ndrangheta's Latin American Operations

Giuseppe Palermo's Arrest: A Blow to 'Ndrangheta's Latin American Operations

 Colombia
4
Unraveling Tragedy: The Air India Crash That Claimed 260 Lives

Unraveling Tragedy: The Air India Crash That Claimed 260 Lives

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital divide and economic strain undermine college success for first-gen students after pandemic

Global reaction to ChatGPT exposes sharp cultural and economic divides

Machine learning for financial auditing and risk management in modern enterprises

Blockchain and IoT advance traceability, but food industry lags in strategic tech use

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025