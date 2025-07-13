Hostage Forum Urges Action Amid Israeli-Hamas Stalemate
The Hostages and Missing Families Forum expressed concern after talks in Qatar stalled, urging Israel to seize the moment. Despite a majority of Israelis, including many Netanyahu supporters, backing a hostage deal with Hamas, the proposal has not advanced. The Forum fears ongoing conflict benefits Hamas.
- Country:
- Israel
Tel Aviv [Israel], July 13 (ANI/TPS): The Hostages and Missing Families Forum voiced alarm following stalled negotiations in Qatar. An Israeli official revealed that Israel accepted a Qatari ceasefire proposal, but Hamas rejected it.
The Forum warns that failing to capitalize on current momentum could be a significant setback. It stated that each day the conflict continues is a win for Hamas and endangers hostages and soldiers.
Reflecting public sentiment, a Channel 12 poll showed 74% of Israelis support a hostage release deal with Hamas. Among Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's coalition voters, 60% are in favor, emphasizing that most Israelis desire an end to the war in Gaza and the return of hostages.
ALSO READ
Trump Pushes for Gaza Ceasefire Amid Netanyahu's Trial
Trump Challenges Netanyahu's Prosecution Amid U.S.-Israel Tensions
Trump's Bold Defense of Netanyahu Amid Corruption Trial
Trump Urges Progress in Gaza Ceasefire Talks Amid Netanyahu's Legal Woes
Trump Decries Netanyahu's Trial as 'Political Witch Hunt'