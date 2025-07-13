Hostage Forum Urges Action Amid Israeli-Hamas Stalemate

Tel Aviv [Israel], July 13 (ANI/TPS): The Hostages and Missing Families Forum voiced alarm following stalled negotiations in Qatar. An Israeli official revealed that Israel accepted a Qatari ceasefire proposal, but Hamas rejected it.

The Forum warns that failing to capitalize on current momentum could be a significant setback. It stated that each day the conflict continues is a win for Hamas and endangers hostages and soldiers.

Reflecting public sentiment, a Channel 12 poll showed 74% of Israelis support a hostage release deal with Hamas. Among Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's coalition voters, 60% are in favor, emphasizing that most Israelis desire an end to the war in Gaza and the return of hostages.