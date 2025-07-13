GCC and Ukraine Seek Enhanced Cooperation Amid Global Challenges
Jasem Mohamed Albudaiwi, Secretary General of the GCC, and Ukraine's Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha discussed enhancing bilateral relations at the Dubrovnik Forum 2025. They reviewed the 2017 MoU and addressed global issues, including the Russian-Ukrainian crisis, emphasizing peaceful solutions aligned with international law and the UN Charter.
- Country:
- Croatia
During the sidelines of the Dubrovnik Forum 2025, a pivotal meeting unfolded between Jasem Mohamed Albudaiwi, Secretary General of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), and Ukraine's Foreign Minister, Andrii Sybiha. The discussions centered on advancing bilateral relations through the 2017 Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) that aims to bolster mutual interests.
A significant portion of the dialogue was dedicated to navigating a series of regional and international challenges, with particular focus on the ongoing Russian-Ukrainian crisis. The GCC reiterated its commitment to peaceful and diplomatic solutions, adhering to the principles of international law and the United Nations Charter.
Albudaiwi underscored the GCC's stance advocating for respect for sovereignty, territorial integrity, and the political independence of nations. He emphasized the bloc's dedication to preventing interference in domestic affairs and the non-use of force, reflecting its adherence to the international order.
ALSO READ
Tehran Streets Lined with Mourning: Iran Honors Fallen Commanders
Entertainment Industry Mourns Sudden Loss of Iconic 'Kaanta Laga' Star Shefali Jariwala
Heartbreak as Hindustani Bhau Mourns Bigg Boss Star Shefali Jariwala's Sudden Demise
Bollywood Mourns the Untimely Loss of Shefali Jariwala
Tragedy Strikes: Bollywood Mourns the Sudden Loss of Shefali Jariwala