Left Menu

GCC and Ukraine Seek Enhanced Cooperation Amid Global Challenges

Jasem Mohamed Albudaiwi, Secretary General of the GCC, and Ukraine's Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha discussed enhancing bilateral relations at the Dubrovnik Forum 2025. They reviewed the 2017 MoU and addressed global issues, including the Russian-Ukrainian crisis, emphasizing peaceful solutions aligned with international law and the UN Charter.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-07-2025 22:50 IST | Created: 13-07-2025 22:50 IST
GCC and Ukraine Seek Enhanced Cooperation Amid Global Challenges
Jasem Mohamed Albudaiwi, Secretary General of the Gulf Cooperation Council (Photo/WAM). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Croatia

During the sidelines of the Dubrovnik Forum 2025, a pivotal meeting unfolded between Jasem Mohamed Albudaiwi, Secretary General of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), and Ukraine's Foreign Minister, Andrii Sybiha. The discussions centered on advancing bilateral relations through the 2017 Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) that aims to bolster mutual interests.

A significant portion of the dialogue was dedicated to navigating a series of regional and international challenges, with particular focus on the ongoing Russian-Ukrainian crisis. The GCC reiterated its commitment to peaceful and diplomatic solutions, adhering to the principles of international law and the United Nations Charter.

Albudaiwi underscored the GCC's stance advocating for respect for sovereignty, territorial integrity, and the political independence of nations. He emphasized the bloc's dedication to preventing interference in domestic affairs and the non-use of force, reflecting its adherence to the international order.

TRENDING

1
Cockpit Confusion: Inside the Air India Crash Investigation

Cockpit Confusion: Inside the Air India Crash Investigation

 Global
2
International Diplomatic Drama: Cocaine Plane Controversy

International Diplomatic Drama: Cocaine Plane Controversy

 Global
3
Giuseppe Palermo's Arrest: A Blow to 'Ndrangheta's Latin American Operations

Giuseppe Palermo's Arrest: A Blow to 'Ndrangheta's Latin American Operations

 Colombia
4
Unraveling Tragedy: The Air India Crash That Claimed 260 Lives

Unraveling Tragedy: The Air India Crash That Claimed 260 Lives

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI enhances transport efficiency and on-time delivery in global supply chains

New assistive tech merges AI and mobility to empower visually impaired users

AI may need to disobey humans to be truly trustworthy

Hyper-personalized Gen AI ads trigger curiosity, concern among Indian Gen Z

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025