GCC and Ukraine Seek Enhanced Cooperation Amid Global Challenges

During the sidelines of the Dubrovnik Forum 2025, a pivotal meeting unfolded between Jasem Mohamed Albudaiwi, Secretary General of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), and Ukraine's Foreign Minister, Andrii Sybiha. The discussions centered on advancing bilateral relations through the 2017 Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) that aims to bolster mutual interests.

A significant portion of the dialogue was dedicated to navigating a series of regional and international challenges, with particular focus on the ongoing Russian-Ukrainian crisis. The GCC reiterated its commitment to peaceful and diplomatic solutions, adhering to the principles of international law and the United Nations Charter.

Albudaiwi underscored the GCC's stance advocating for respect for sovereignty, territorial integrity, and the political independence of nations. He emphasized the bloc's dedication to preventing interference in domestic affairs and the non-use of force, reflecting its adherence to the international order.