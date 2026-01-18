Left Menu

Moutet's Underarm Serve Stuns at Australian Open

Corentin Moutet advanced in the Australian Open's first round using an unusual underarm serve. Despite audience boos, Moutet emphasized the serve's instinctual nature and legality. Struggling with health issues, Moutet secured a win, aiming for improvement in upcoming matches, potentially facing Carlos Alcaraz in the third round.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Melbourne | Updated: 18-01-2026 15:47 IST | Created: 18-01-2026 15:47 IST
Moutet's Underarm Serve Stuns at Australian Open
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Australia

Corentin Moutet delivered a surprising underarm serve to clinch his victory in the first round of the Australian Open, drawing boos from the Kia Arena audience. Moutet, however, remained unfazed, stating that the choice was spontaneous and within the rules.

While the serve caught his opponent, Tristan Schoolkate, off guard, Moutet emphasized the move's strategic value. Despite facing physical challenges, including leg discomfort and general malaise, the young Frenchman remained resilient.

Confident about future rounds, Moutet is set to face top-ranked Carlos Alcaraz if both advance to the third round. Moutet aims to overcome his first-round obstacles and continue his performance at the Melbourne Park event.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Senegal's Triumph Marred by Controversial Walk-Off in Cup of Nations Final

Senegal's Triumph Marred by Controversial Walk-Off in Cup of Nations Final

 Global
2
Micron's Strategic Acquisition Boosts Powerchip Shares

Micron's Strategic Acquisition Boosts Powerchip Shares

 Global
3
Deadly Train Collision Shocks Southern Spain: 21 Dead in Tragic Incident

Deadly Train Collision Shocks Southern Spain: 21 Dead in Tragic Incident

 Spain
4
Guatemala's State of Siege: Battle Against Barrio 18

Guatemala's State of Siege: Battle Against Barrio 18

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Faster but Colder: How AI Is Reshaping Humanitarian Aid and Why It Raises Alarms

Europe’s Quiet Transport Revolution: The Rise of Autonomous Inland Barges

Bank Credit Shocks and the Uneven Impact on Firm Investment Across the Euro Area

Electric Boda Bodas Promise Higher Incomes, but Uganda’s Just Transition Test Looms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026