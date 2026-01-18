Moutet's Underarm Serve Stuns at Australian Open

Corentin Moutet delivered a surprising underarm serve to clinch his victory in the first round of the Australian Open, drawing boos from the Kia Arena audience. Moutet, however, remained unfazed, stating that the choice was spontaneous and within the rules.

While the serve caught his opponent, Tristan Schoolkate, off guard, Moutet emphasized the move's strategic value. Despite facing physical challenges, including leg discomfort and general malaise, the young Frenchman remained resilient.

Confident about future rounds, Moutet is set to face top-ranked Carlos Alcaraz if both advance to the third round. Moutet aims to overcome his first-round obstacles and continue his performance at the Melbourne Park event.

(With inputs from agencies.)