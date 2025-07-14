Bajaur Rallies for Peace: A Unified Stand Against Lawlessness

In response to escalating violence in Bajaur, thousands gathered on Sunday for the Bajaur Aman Pasoon, a peace rally organized to denounce the rampant lawlessness and targeted killings in the area. The event, supported by local politicians, elders, traders, and peace activists, took place along the main Khar-Nawagai Road near Bajaur Sports Complex.

The rally was prompted by the recent assassination of Awami National Party leader Maulana Khan Zeb, who, along with a police officer, was killed by unknown assailants near the rally's venue last Thursday. Participants carried white flags and banners with slogans demanding peace and decrying the violence that has plagued the region, as reported by Dawn.

Images of Maulana Khan Zeb and other notable figures who have fallen victim to the district's violence were carried by rally-goers. Despite stringent security measures by police, locals and NGOs ensured participants had access to refreshments. Numerous political leaders addressed the attendees, highlighting the deteriorating security situation since the 2008 military intervention. They criticized the authorities for neglecting calls to improve peace and warned that failure to act could lead to mass protests in Islamabad.

(With inputs from agencies.)