Russian Woman Defends 'Nature-Lover' Lifestyle Amid Visa Controversy
Nina Kutina, a Russian woman living in a cave near Gokarna, India with her children, refutes claims of neglect. She emphasizes their healthy lifestyle and accuses authorities of misinformation. Despite expired visas, Kutina claims frequent travel since 2017, asserting her daughters were safe and happy in their natural habitat.
- Country:
- India
Nina Kutina, a Russian national, along with her two children, was rescued by Gokarna Police and processed through the Foreigners Regional Registration Office in Bengaluru before being sent to a rescue center in Tumakuru. Kutina has strongly defended her unconventional lifestyle against authorities' claims.
In her statement, Kutina rebuffed allegations of endangering her children's lives, stating that they thrived in their natural surroundings, swimming in waterfalls and engaging in art lessons. She emphasized their happiness, nourishment, and safety in what she describes as an idyllic environment.
Furthermore, Kutina confronted the accusations of expired visa documents, insisting that their visas only recently lapsed and denying claims of a prolonged overstay. She explained their presence in various countries since 2017 and clarified her prolonged stay in India due to personal losses, emphasizing her children's well-being in her care.
(With inputs from agencies.)
