Left Menu

Axiom-4 Mission's Historic Return: Indian Astronaut Shubanshu Shukla Leads Crew's Homecoming

After spending nearly 20 days in space, including 19 aboard the ISS, the Axiom-4 crew, led by Indian astronaut Shubanshu Shukla, is set for a splashdown off San Diego. The Dragon spacecraft will re-enter Earth's atmosphere, concluding a mission marked by scientific studies and international collaboration.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-07-2025 10:10 IST | Created: 15-07-2025 10:10 IST
Axiom-4 Mission's Historic Return: Indian Astronaut Shubanshu Shukla Leads Crew's Homecoming
Dragon Recovery, Earth Return Flight Trajectory (Photo/X@SpaceX). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

The historic Axiom-4 mission is nearing its conclusion as Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla, the first Indian astronaut to visit the International Space Station, gears up for a splashdown off San Diego's coast at approximately 3 PM IST on Tuesday. SpaceX's Dragon spacecraft is poised for re-entry into Earth's atmosphere, its arrival anticipated to be heralded by a "brief sonic boom" before splashing down in the Pacific Ocean.

SpaceX, in a statement, confirmed that the Dragon and the Axiom Space Ax-4 crew are on track to re-enter Earth's atmosphere at around 2:31 a.m. PT. The crew, aboard the Dragon spacecraft named Grace, is currently on its 22.5-hour return journey from the ISS.

On Monday, Ax-4 undocked successfully, marking the beginning of their journey back to Earth, as noted by Axiom Space and NASA. According to NASA, the Dragon spacecraft disengaged from the ISS's Harmony module, wrapping up Axiom Mission 4, the fourth private astronaut mission to the space station.

The mission saw over 60 scientific studies and numerous outreach events, as Axiom Space highlighted in a live session. The Ax-4 crew, including ISRO's Pilot Shubhanshu Shukla, Commander Peggy Whitson, ESA's Slawosz Uznanski of Poland, and HUNOR's Tibor Kapu, conducted active research and outreach throughout their stay.

Launched on June 25 via a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket from NASA's Kennedy Space Centre, the Dragon successfully docked with the ISS on June 26. The mission underscores significant international collaboration and scientific inquiry.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
DGCA Orders Urgent Boeing Inspections After Air India's Tragic Crash

DGCA Orders Urgent Boeing Inspections After Air India's Tragic Crash

 India
2
Justice Catches Up: Escape Ends for Wanted Man

Justice Catches Up: Escape Ends for Wanted Man

 India
3
Pilots passed mandatory pre-flight breath analyser; no observations pertaining to their medical status: AI CEO on AAIB initial report.

Pilots passed mandatory pre-flight breath analyser; no observations pertaini...

 Global
4
Race Against Time: South Korea's Urgent Trade Talks with the US

Race Against Time: South Korea's Urgent Trade Talks with the US

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Asia’s Financial Safety Nets Are Failing: Urgent Gaps in Insurance and Pension Systems

Indonesia’s Pension Crisis Looms as OECD Warns of Low Coverage and Sustainability Gaps

Are Pensions Keeping the Best Teachers? Data Shows No Effect on Effort or Retention

WHO Urges People-Centred Solutions to End TB in High-Risk and Marginalized Groups

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025