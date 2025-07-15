Left Menu

Trump's Ultimatum: Russia must make peace with Ukraine in 50 days or face 100% tariff

US President Trump announced new military aid for Ukraine and threatened heavy tariffs on Russia's partners to end the war within 50 days. He criticized Putin, vowed faster weapons delivery via NATO, and said Europe would pay. A Senate bill also proposes 500% tariffs on Russia, The Hill reported.

ANI | Updated: 15-07-2025 17:36 IST | Created: 15-07-2025 17:36 IST
Trump's Ultimatum: Russia must make peace with Ukraine in 50 days or face 100% tariff
US President Donald Trump (Source: Reuters) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

In a significant policy shift, US President Donald Trump on Tuesday announced fresh military support for Ukraine and threatened sweeping tariffs on Russia's trading partners, in a bid to pressure Moscow into ending its war within 50 days, The Hill reported. According to The Hill, Trump unveiled the plan during an Oval Office meeting with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte, stating that Europe would bear the cost of advanced American weaponry, including Patriot missile systems, which are vital to defend Kyiv from intensified Russian air assaults.

"These weapons can move quickly to Kyiv," Trump said, while stopping short of offering specific timelines. The move follows NATO's recent decision to boost collective defense spending, the outlet noted. Since Russia launched its full-scale invasion in 2022, the United States has provided over $175 billion in aid to Ukraine--most of it during the Biden administration. The Hill reported that Trump, in contrast, had briefly halted intelligence sharing and suspended defensive weapons deliveries during his current term, raising questions about the consistency of US support.

Despite previously calling Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky "ungrateful," Trump appears to have shifted tone. On Monday, he sharply criticized Russian President Vladimir Putin, accusing him of misleading American leaders and continuing attacks on Ukrainian cities. "I always hang up and say ... 'Well that was a nice phone call,' and then missiles launch into Kyiv or some other city," Trump told reporters. "That happens three or four times, you realize the talk doesn't mean anything."

The Hill's Niall Stanage noted that Trump has recently intensified his rhetoric against Putin, labelling him a "tough guy" and expressing disappointment during an interview with the BBC. "I trust almost no one," Trump said when asked if he trusted the Russian leader. Meanwhile, Zelensky on Monday met with Trump's special envoy for Ukraine, Keith Kellogg, in Kyiv. In a statement, Zelensky said he was "grateful to President Trump for the important signals of support," and added that Ukraine values the "support of the American people."

Ukraine hawks within the GOP welcomed the announcement. Senator Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) described the weapons and tariff threats as a "turning point" in the war, according to The Hill. However, Trump's moves may face resistance from his own base. The Hill reported that parts of the MAGA-aligned GOP remain skeptical of US involvement in Ukraine, and Trump is already facing internal backlash over unrelated controversies involving the Justice Department and FBI.

In Congress, bipartisan support for punishing Moscow is growing. A Senate bill proposing 500 percent tariffs on Russia and its allies has 85 co-sponsors. Trump said he discussed the legislation with Senate Majority Leader John Thune (R-S.D.), but indicated he might not rely on it. "I'm not sure we need it, but it's certainly good they're doing it," he said. The Hill reported that Trump's own plan includes secondary tariffs--up to 100 percent--on Russian economic partners if a ceasefire is not reached within two months. The president warned the measures would severely impact Russia's already fragile economy.

In response, former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev mocked Trump's threat online, dismissing it as "a theatrical ultimatum" and claiming "Russia didn't care," The Hill reported. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
DGCA Orders Urgent Boeing Inspections After Air India's Tragic Crash

DGCA Orders Urgent Boeing Inspections After Air India's Tragic Crash

 India
2
Justice Catches Up: Escape Ends for Wanted Man

Justice Catches Up: Escape Ends for Wanted Man

 India
3
Pilots passed mandatory pre-flight breath analyser; no observations pertaining to their medical status: AI CEO on AAIB initial report.

Pilots passed mandatory pre-flight breath analyser; no observations pertaini...

 Global
4
Race Against Time: South Korea's Urgent Trade Talks with the US

Race Against Time: South Korea's Urgent Trade Talks with the US

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Asia’s Financial Safety Nets Are Failing: Urgent Gaps in Insurance and Pension Systems

Indonesia’s Pension Crisis Looms as OECD Warns of Low Coverage and Sustainability Gaps

Are Pensions Keeping the Best Teachers? Data Shows No Effect on Effort or Retention

WHO Urges People-Centred Solutions to End TB in High-Risk and Marginalized Groups

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025