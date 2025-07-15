Trump's Ultimatum: Russia must make peace with Ukraine in 50 days or face 100% tariff

In a significant policy shift, US President Donald Trump on Tuesday announced fresh military support for Ukraine and threatened sweeping tariffs on Russia's trading partners, in a bid to pressure Moscow into ending its war within 50 days, The Hill reported. According to The Hill, Trump unveiled the plan during an Oval Office meeting with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte, stating that Europe would bear the cost of advanced American weaponry, including Patriot missile systems, which are vital to defend Kyiv from intensified Russian air assaults.

"These weapons can move quickly to Kyiv," Trump said, while stopping short of offering specific timelines. The move follows NATO's recent decision to boost collective defense spending, the outlet noted. Since Russia launched its full-scale invasion in 2022, the United States has provided over $175 billion in aid to Ukraine--most of it during the Biden administration. The Hill reported that Trump, in contrast, had briefly halted intelligence sharing and suspended defensive weapons deliveries during his current term, raising questions about the consistency of US support.

Despite previously calling Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky "ungrateful," Trump appears to have shifted tone. On Monday, he sharply criticized Russian President Vladimir Putin, accusing him of misleading American leaders and continuing attacks on Ukrainian cities. "I always hang up and say ... 'Well that was a nice phone call,' and then missiles launch into Kyiv or some other city," Trump told reporters. "That happens three or four times, you realize the talk doesn't mean anything."

The Hill's Niall Stanage noted that Trump has recently intensified his rhetoric against Putin, labelling him a "tough guy" and expressing disappointment during an interview with the BBC. "I trust almost no one," Trump said when asked if he trusted the Russian leader. Meanwhile, Zelensky on Monday met with Trump's special envoy for Ukraine, Keith Kellogg, in Kyiv. In a statement, Zelensky said he was "grateful to President Trump for the important signals of support," and added that Ukraine values the "support of the American people."

Ukraine hawks within the GOP welcomed the announcement. Senator Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) described the weapons and tariff threats as a "turning point" in the war, according to The Hill. However, Trump's moves may face resistance from his own base. The Hill reported that parts of the MAGA-aligned GOP remain skeptical of US involvement in Ukraine, and Trump is already facing internal backlash over unrelated controversies involving the Justice Department and FBI.

In Congress, bipartisan support for punishing Moscow is growing. A Senate bill proposing 500 percent tariffs on Russia and its allies has 85 co-sponsors. Trump said he discussed the legislation with Senate Majority Leader John Thune (R-S.D.), but indicated he might not rely on it. "I'm not sure we need it, but it's certainly good they're doing it," he said. The Hill reported that Trump's own plan includes secondary tariffs--up to 100 percent--on Russian economic partners if a ceasefire is not reached within two months. The president warned the measures would severely impact Russia's already fragile economy.

In response, former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev mocked Trump's threat online, dismissing it as "a theatrical ultimatum" and claiming "Russia didn't care," The Hill reported. (ANI)

