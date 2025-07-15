Trump's Ultimatum: Russia Faces Tariffs Without Ukraine Peace Deal

The Kremlin announced on Tuesday it needs time to formulate a response to U.S. President Donald Trump's warning of tariffs on Russia unless a peace deal is brokered in Ukraine within 50 days, reports Al Jazeera. Dmitry Medvedev, Russia's former president and now a top security official, dismissed Trump's comments, saying Moscow is indifferent to what he termed as a 'theatrical ultimatum' by the U.S. leader.

In the same vein, President Trump has revealed a deal to supply Ukraine with additional weapons, while threatening severe tariffs on Russian goods if a peace settlement isn't concluded within the stipulated timeframe. Meanwhile, tensions remain high on the ground as regional Russian authorities reported 18 wounded in overnight Ukrainian drone attacks across Voronezh, Lipetsk, and Bryansk regions.

Adding to Moscow's international pressures, European Union foreign affairs chief Kaja Kallas has stated the bloc is close to imposing a new package of sanctions on Russia. Trump, echoing this pressure, threatened to levy 100 percent 'secondary tariffs' on Russia if an agreement on Ukraine is not reached within 50 days.

During a meeting with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte at the White House, Trump expressed his dissatisfaction with Russian President Vladimir Putin and reiterated the potential imposition of severe tariffs if no deal is achieved within 50 days. Despite the stern warnings, Trump unveiled a deal where NATO would purchase US arms for Ukraine, emphasizing a desire for an end to the conflict.

