Ex-Diplomat Rebukes NATO Chief Over Sanctions; Calls Out Trump's Peace Prize Aspirations

Former Indian diplomat KB Fabian criticizes NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte for suggesting secondary sanctions on India, China, and Brazil for trading with Russia, claiming Rutte lacks authority. Fabian accuses President Trump of ignoring human casualties in geopolitical strategies, highlighting Trump's controversial methods and aspirations for a Nobel Peace Prize.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-07-2025 13:25 IST | Created: 16-07-2025 13:25 IST
Former diplomat KB Fabian (Photo/ ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a sharp rebuke, former Indian diplomat KB Fabian criticized NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte on Wednesday, dismissing his call for possible secondary sanctions on India, China, and Brazil for maintaining trade relations with Russia. Fabian remarked that Rutte was "speaking out of turn" as he lacks the authority to impose such sanctions.

Fabian further argued that only US President Donald Trump could announce such measures, albeit with questionable decision-making processes. He accused Trump of ignoring the human toll of potential escalations, saying, "Trump seems indifferent to the possibility of 49,000 people being killed in 50 days, as he contemplates such sanctions."

Advancing his critique, Fabian stated, "Trump's pursuit of a Nobel Peace Prize is misguided. The award should instead honor journalists covering the Gaza crisis and humanitarian NGOs operating under duress." His remarks follow Rutte's press conference urging countries like India and China to reevaluate ties with Moscow, aligning with Trump's recent tariff threats.

