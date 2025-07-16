Left Menu

Violent Clashes in Gopalgonj: Chaos Between Awami League and NCP

In Gopalgonj, Bangladesh, violent clashes erupted between Awami League supporters and NCP members. The chaos led to at least four deaths, severe civil unrest, and a curfew. Violence flared during a NCP rally, resulting in vandalism, gunfire, and tear gas usage as authorities struggled to restore order.

  • Country:
  • Bangladesh

In Gopalgonj, a district within Dhaka division, Bangladesh, a violent confrontation broke out on Wednesday between Awami League supporters and the newly established National Citizen Party (NCP), resulting in at least four fatalities, as reported by local media citing hospital sources.

The conflict began when NCP central leaders attempted to hold a rally but faced aggression from Awami League leaders and their supporters. The ensuing violence saw police and army forces deployed, firing bullets and tear gas to gain control. In response to the unrest, authorities have imposed a curfew from 8 p.m. tonight until 6 p.m. the following day.

Local TV broadcasts showed live footage of the clashes, including scenes of chaos and gunfire, as NCP leaders sought refuge under police protection. The interim government strongly condemned the violence, emphasizing the need for justice and accountability, and lauded the resilience of rally participants despite the hostile environment.

