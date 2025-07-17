Pakistani Crackdown: Baloch Leader's Plea for Justice
Pakistani security forces raided Dr. Sabiha Baloch's home, intensifying concerns over state repression of Baloch activists. Dr. Sabiha highlights her father's disappearance and accuses the government of suppressing dissent. She's urging international intervention against Pakistan's crackdown on Baloch activism.
- Pakistan
In a concerning development, Pakistani security forces have reportedly raided the residence of prominent Baloch leader Dr. Sabiha Baloch. The Balochistan Post highlighted the incident as an ongoing effort by the state to stifle peaceful dissent among Baloch activists.
Dr. Baloch, a senior figure in the Baloch Yakjehti Committee and former chairperson of the Baloch Students Action Committee, confirmed that Frontier Corps personnel stormed her home in her native village on July 16, without any legal warrant or notification. The forces allegedly searched her house, intimidated her family, and issued threats throughout the operation.
Dr. Sabiha criticized the raid as part of a systematic campaign of collective punishment, describing it as an attempt to silence voices advocating for human rights. She urged international bodies like Amnesty International and Human Rights Watch to intervene before the situation deteriorates further. Her call underscores the escalating crackdown on Baloch activism in Pakistan.
