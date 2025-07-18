Left Menu

Trump Demands Epstein Grand Jury Testimony Release Amid Growing Controversy

In a controversial move, former US President Donald Trump has called for the release of grand jury testimony from the Jeffrey Epstein case, characterizing the situation as a 'scam' by Democrats. The announcement follows a series of reactions from legal representatives, media reports, and conspiracy theories surrounding Epstein's death.

US President Donald Trump (Photo/Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

In a heated political development, former US President Donald Trump has instructed Attorney General Pam Bondi to release all pertinent grand jury testimony in the Jeffrey Epstein case, as reported by The Hill. Trump, denouncing the situation as a 'scam' perpetuated by Democrats, conveyed his directive on Truth Social.

Reacting to Trump's mandate, Bondi announced on X that the legal team is prepared to move to unseal the grand jury transcripts. This decision arises amidst increasing demands from Trump's followers for greater transparency in the Epstein investigation. Notably, the FBI and Justice Department recently declared that Epstein did not possess a client list, reaffirming the 2019 determination of his jail cell death as suicide.

Persistent speculation among Trump's advocates, alleging a conspiracy in Epstein's death, suggests that revealing a client list could implicate high-profile Democrats. Epstein, linked to trafficking accusations, was known for his associations with influential personalities including Trump, Bill Clinton, and Prince Andrew. Epstein's associate, Ghislaine Maxwell, has been convicted of sex trafficking.

According to The Hill, Trump's dissatisfaction with the ongoing attention to the Epstein affair has peaked, with criticisms directed at 'weaklings' and 'foolish Republicans' for exacerbating the issue. Within Trump circles, Bondi faces criticism for allegedly failing to meet expectations on document disclosures concerning Epstein.

Further complicating the controversy, The Wall Street Journal reported that Trump purportedly sent a controversially framed birthday letter to Epstein in 2003, which he has denied, threatening to sue the outlet. His allies have moved rapidly to challenge the credibility of The Wall Street Journal and its sources.

(With inputs from agencies.)

