India-Spain Ties: A New Horizon for Trade and Investment

India and Spain boast a substantial trade relationship, valued at USD 10 billion. Highlighted at a recent discussion in Barcelona, talks of an India-EU Free Trade Agreement promise opportunities for both nations. Madhya Pradesh emerges as a favorable investment hub, emphasising its economic strengths and future sustainable development plans.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-07-2025 18:29 IST | Created: 18-07-2025 18:29 IST
Principal Secretary to MP CM Mohan Yadav, Raghvendra Kumar Singh, during his address in Barcelona, Spain. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  Country:
  • Spain

India and Spain have fortified their economic and trade relationship, amounting to approximately USD 10 billion, according to Raghvendra Kumar Singh, Principal Secretary to Madhya Pradesh's Chief Minister Mohan Yadav. Speaking in Barcelona, Singh highlighted that 280 Spanish companies operate in India, with 90 Indian firms established in Spain.

Singh underscored the promising potential of the ongoing India-EU Free Trade Agreement negotiations, projecting new avenues for economic collaboration. He also positioned Madhya Pradesh as a prime investment destination, citing its geography, extensive food grain production, and a young workforce.

Madhya Pradesh's Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, on a visit to Spain, explored models for developing Mega Food Parks and logistics infrastructure, aiming to protect farmers against market price drops and enhance value-addition opportunities. These efforts are expected to stimulate economic prospects both locally and globally.

(With inputs from agencies.)

