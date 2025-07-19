EU Embarks on Strategic Talks with Gulf Nations

The European Union has been granted approval by its member states to commence negotiations with six Gulf nations for Strategic Partnership Agreements. This significant development, reported by Bloomberg, was confirmed during a meeting of European affairs ministers in Brussels. The negotiations are set to begin imminently, as the EU aims to solidify its global partnerships.

The focus of these talks will encompass a comprehensive range of topics, prominently featuring security and energy matters. This initiative is part of the EU's broader efforts to diversify its international relationships, a strategic imperative in the current geopolitical landscape.

European Commissioner for Mediterranean Dubravka Suica emphasized the objective of elevating cooperation with Gulf Cooperation Council countries through these agreements, reflecting the EU's commitment to expanding its diplomatic and economic ties in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)