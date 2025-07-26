Left Menu

Maldives President Celebrates Strengthening Ties with India

Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu praised India's support and is eager to implement signed MoUs, including UPI integration. Emphasizing the crucial partnership with India, Muizzu expressed gratitude to PM Modi for joining the Independence Day celebrations, anticipating boosted tourism and enhanced bilateral relations.

Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu (Image/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
In a gesture of diplomatic warmth, Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu highlighted the enduring partnership between the Maldives and India, acknowledging India's pivotal role in the nation's development. Speaking on the fringes of the Independence Day celebrations, Muizzu voiced enthusiasm about implementing the recently agreed Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs), particularly the Unified Payments Interface (UPI) integration.

The president underscored the significance of agreements concerning the Line of Credit, debt repayment, and free trade area, stressing their potential to benefit both locals and tourists. He assured that these steps would fortify the longstanding ties between the countries. "We are very hopeful that these agreements will bring mutual benefits," Muizzu stated, expressing optimism for the future of bilateral engagements.

Expressing his appreciation, Muizzu thanked Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi for accepting his invitation to the national celebration, seeing it as a harbinger of increased tourism from India. Highlighting PM Modi's efforts to nurture regional relationships, Muizzu noted the shared history and anticipated ongoing prosperity under Modi's leadership.

(With inputs from agencies.)

