Zelensky Calls for Direct Talks with Putin to Resolve Ukraine Conflict

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky seeks a direct meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin to end the ongoing conflict. Following US envoy's talks with Putin, Zelensky emphasizes leader-level solutions, supported by European involvement, amid strategic discussions involving major global powers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-08-2025 17:43 IST | Created: 07-08-2025 17:43 IST
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky (File Photo/Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Ukraine

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has urged a direct meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in a bid to resolve the ongoing war. The call comes in the wake of discussions held in Moscow between US President Donald Trump's envoy, Steve Witkoff, and the Russian leader, as reported by France 24.

Zelensky announced on Thursday, after a phone conversation with Trump, that the latter had indicated a potential imminent meeting with Putin. Zelensky highlighted the necessity for leader-level dialogue to find effective solutions and stressed the importance of timing and issues to be discussed.

Meanwhile, Witkoff engaged in productive talks with Putin, aiming to break the deadlock in the three-year conflict initiated by Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Both sides exchanged signals on potentially enhancing strategic cooperation, with future details anticipated once Witkoff reports to the US administration.

(With inputs from agencies.)

