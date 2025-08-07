Doctors Without Borders Condemns 'Orchestrated Killing' in Gaza Aid Sites

In a stark condemnation, Doctors Without Borders has called for an immediate cessation of Israel's militarized food distribution program in Gaza, labeling the system as a form of 'institutionalized starvation and dehumanization,' according to Al Jazeera. The organization released a report on Thursday, provocatively titled 'This is not aid. This is orchestrated killing,' highlighting the dire conditions faced by civilians seeking aid.

Operating clinics near two aid distribution sites in Rafah, southern Gaza, run by the Global Humanitarian Foundation under Israeli military and U.S. contractor oversight, Doctors Without Borders, or MSF, says these sites have become hotbeds of chaos since their inception in May. The report details incidents of 'stampedes, suffocating crowd surges, and lethal crowd control measures,' condemning the operations as below any standard of safe and dignified humanitarian aid delivery.

Between June and July, MSF clinics recorded 1,380 injuries and 28 fatalities, with many victims suffering from gunshot wounds suggesting intentional targeting. The report also documents injuries from crowd control methods like pepper spray. An MSF coordinator's poignant remark encapsulates the severity of the situation: civilians, hoping to secure basic food staples, are being caught in a violent system where the price for survival is unspeakably high.

