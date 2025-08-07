Left Menu

Doctors Without Borders Condemns 'Orchestrated Killing' in Gaza Aid Sites

Doctors Without Borders demands an end to Israel's militarized food distribution in Gaza, labeling it 'institutionalized starvation.' The NGO's report condemns violence at humanitarian aid sites, where they allege civilians are targeted. The organization claims conditions are unlike any other conflict zone where they operate.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-08-2025 18:50 IST | Created: 07-08-2025 18:50 IST
Doctors Without Borders Condemns 'Orchestrated Killing' in Gaza Aid Sites
Palestinians gather to collect relief supplies from the US-backed Gaza Humanitarian Foundation's distribution centre in Rafah, southern Gaza Strip (File Photo/Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Palestine

In a stark condemnation, Doctors Without Borders has called for an immediate cessation of Israel's militarized food distribution program in Gaza, labeling the system as a form of 'institutionalized starvation and dehumanization,' according to Al Jazeera. The organization released a report on Thursday, provocatively titled 'This is not aid. This is orchestrated killing,' highlighting the dire conditions faced by civilians seeking aid.

Operating clinics near two aid distribution sites in Rafah, southern Gaza, run by the Global Humanitarian Foundation under Israeli military and U.S. contractor oversight, Doctors Without Borders, or MSF, says these sites have become hotbeds of chaos since their inception in May. The report details incidents of 'stampedes, suffocating crowd surges, and lethal crowd control measures,' condemning the operations as below any standard of safe and dignified humanitarian aid delivery.

Between June and July, MSF clinics recorded 1,380 injuries and 28 fatalities, with many victims suffering from gunshot wounds suggesting intentional targeting. The report also documents injuries from crowd control methods like pepper spray. An MSF coordinator's poignant remark encapsulates the severity of the situation: civilians, hoping to secure basic food staples, are being caught in a violent system where the price for survival is unspeakably high.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump suggests Vance is his likely heir apparent in 2028

Trump suggests Vance is his likely heir apparent in 2028

 Global
2
Trump suggests Vance is his likely heir apparent in 2028

Trump suggests Vance is his likely heir apparent in 2028

 Global
3
UPDATE 2-Two Chinese nationals in California accused of illegally shipping Nvidia AI chips to China

UPDATE 2-Two Chinese nationals in California accused of illegally shipping N...

 Global
4
Hiroshima marks 80 years since atomic bombing as aging survivors frustrated by growing nuke threat

Hiroshima marks 80 years since atomic bombing as aging survivors frustrated ...

 Japan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ADB Urges Systemic Reforms to Close Thailand’s Climate Investment Shortfall

Vietnam’s Path to Becoming a Lithium-Ion Battery Hub in Asia and the Pacific

Redesigning Mobility: ADB's Vision for Gender-Responsive Transport Across Asia-Pacific

From Isolation to Integration: UNDP’s Strategy for Transforming Landlocked Economies

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025