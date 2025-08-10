Left Menu

Dubai's AI Accelerator: Shaping Future Government Services

Dubai opens applications for the second cycle of its 'Future of AI in Government Services Accelerator' programme, inviting global tech innovators to collaborate on AI solutions for enhanced public services. The initiative aligns with Dubai's vision to lead AI-driven innovation, offering unique growth opportunities for participants.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-08-2025 22:08 IST | Created: 10-08-2025 22:08 IST
Dubai's AI Accelerator calls on tech innovators to engineer future of government services (Photo/ WAM). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

Dubai is inviting tech innovators worldwide to join the second cycle of its 'Future of AI in Government Services Accelerator' programme, according to a recent announcement by the Dubai Centre for Artificial Intelligence (DCAI).

The initiative encourages AI companies to work with over 20 government entities, aiming to incorporate AI into public services, making them more efficient, personalized, and accessible. This collaboration, conducted on-site in Dubai, provides an exceptional chance for businesses to develop solutions that meet real-world challenges while retaining full ownership of their innovations.

Backed by the Dubai Future Foundation, the programme promises strategic support, including sponsored accommodation and travel, and direct access to senior decision-makers. This year's cycle follows a successful inaugural run that drew participation from 615 AI firms globally, underscoring Dubai's leading role in AI-driven public service transformation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

