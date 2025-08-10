Dubai's AI Accelerator: Shaping Future Government Services

Dubai is inviting tech innovators worldwide to join the second cycle of its 'Future of AI in Government Services Accelerator' programme, according to a recent announcement by the Dubai Centre for Artificial Intelligence (DCAI).

The initiative encourages AI companies to work with over 20 government entities, aiming to incorporate AI into public services, making them more efficient, personalized, and accessible. This collaboration, conducted on-site in Dubai, provides an exceptional chance for businesses to develop solutions that meet real-world challenges while retaining full ownership of their innovations.

Backed by the Dubai Future Foundation, the programme promises strategic support, including sponsored accommodation and travel, and direct access to senior decision-makers. This year's cycle follows a successful inaugural run that drew participation from 615 AI firms globally, underscoring Dubai's leading role in AI-driven public service transformation.

(With inputs from agencies.)