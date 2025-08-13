Former South Korean First Lady Arrested: Allegations of Corruption Unfold

In a shocking development, Kim Keon Hee, the former first lady of South Korea, has been arrested over allegations of stock manipulation, election interference, and bribery. Her arrest, reported by Yonhap News Agency, comes amid growing concerns about political corruption.

The Seoul Central District Court approved the arrest warrant on Tuesday, reacting to fears that she might destroy evidence. This decision follows a request from special counsel Min Joong-ki's team, investigating multiple violations, including breaches of South Korea's Capital Market Act and Political Funds Act, as well as allegations of bribery.

Prosecutors have labeled Kim a significant risk to evidence integrity, while her defense claims she's been cooperative, highlighting her health struggles. Her charges include manipulating Deutsch Motors' stock and meddling in electoral processes, as well as accepting luxury gifts for business favors. The special counsel is probing multiple accusations, including alleged personal land benefit schemes linked to infrastructure projects.

