Bureaucratic Bribery Breakdown: The Rajendrakumar Patel Scandal

Amid allegations of large-scale bribery, IAS officer and former Surendranagar collector, Rajendrakumar Patel, is under the spotlight for his role in a land-use change racket. Investigations by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) have uncovered a systematic approach to demanding bribes for CLU applications, ranging from Rs 5 to Rs 10 per square metre.

The probe highlights that over 800 applications involved bribery, resulting in the illicit accumulation of more than Rs 10 crore. Digital evidence suggests that Patel, in cooperation with intermediaries, orchestrated the collection and distribution of these illegal payments. Key roles in this network included Mori, a deputy mamlatdar, and other officials within the Surendranagar district office.

The ED has traced the money laundering angle to Patel's personal gains, revealing assets purchased under questionable circumstances. The ongoing investigation continues to delve into the concealment and integration of the bribe proceeds, as the ED urges for custodial interrogation to connect the dots in this complex case.