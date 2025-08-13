Taiwan Tightens Citizenship Restoration Rules Amid Security Concerns

Taiwan's Ministry of the Interior (MOI) has introduced a proposal to impose stringent conditions on the restoration of citizenship for individuals who held Taiwanese nationality before obtaining Chinese identity documents, as reported by Focus Taiwan.

The proposed amendment, unveiled on Tuesday, would empower the government to deny citizenship restoration to such individuals unless they meet specific criteria, aligning with national security concerns amidst rising Chinese influence.

The amendment targets those who relinquished their Taiwanese household registration in favor of Chinese identity. Under current regulations, they can apply to reacquire their citizenship, but the new rules aim to toughen this process significantly.

To qualify under the proposed rules, applicants must demonstrate substantial contributions to Taiwan's national defense, international reputation, or social stability, or show they have benefitted Taiwan's interests. Humanitarian grounds such as involuntary loss of citizenship as a minor, familial connections, or health issues could also be considered.

The changes are part of Taiwanese President Lai Ching-te's comprehensive national security strategy launched in March, which addresses threats from China. The initiative underscores concerns about individuals with Chinese identity regaining Taiwanese status.

Applicants would need to prove they do not hold Chinese household registration and have relinquished or never had a Chinese passport. A recent criminal record certificate from Chinese or foreign authorities, verified in Taiwan, is also required. Minors are exempt from this requirement.

Conditions under which citizenship applications may be denied, revoked, or annulled include engagement in propaganda for the Chinese Communist Party, violation of Chinese laws, or activities threatening Taiwan's security or interests. Examples include leaking secrets, unauthorized representation of Chinese interests, or causing unrest.

A joint review by the National Immigration Agency and other bodies would oversee decisions to revoke or annul restored citizenship if violations are detected. The MOI insists the changes, not requiring legislative approval, aim to bolster national security amid growing cross-strait tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)