Drone Attack in Rostov-on-Don: 13 Injured Amid Escalating Tensions

A drone attack in Rostov-on-Don has left 13 people injured, with two in serious condition. The incident was reported by the acting governor on August 14, raising concerns over escalating regional tensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-08-2025 14:56 IST | Created: 14-08-2025 14:56 IST
Representative Image (File Photo/Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Russia

A devastating drone strike in Rostov-on-Don has resulted in injuries to 13 individuals, according to a statement by the region's acting governor, Yuri Slyusar, on August 14.

Slyusar disclosed via Telegram that two of those injured are in serious condition and have been admitted to medical facilities for urgent care. The other 11 are currently being transported to hospitals for further evaluation and treatment.

This alarming incident underscores the intensifying tensions in the region, prompting heightened security and vigilance among local authorities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

