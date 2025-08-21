Left Menu

Terror Attempt Thwarted at Hebron Checkpoint

A suspected terror attack was prevented at the Tamar checkpoint near Hebron’s Admot Yishai neighbourhood. Security forces neutralized the suspect, who approached with a suspicious object and was non-compliant. The suspect is in serious condition and under investigation for carrying a potential weapon.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-08-2025 20:29 IST | Created: 21-08-2025 20:29 IST
Representative Image (Photo/TPS). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Israel

A suspected terror plot was successfully foiled on Thursday afternoon at the Tamar checkpoint near Hebron's Admot Yishai neighbourhood. The suspect approached the checkpoint wielding a suspicious object, ignoring multiple warnings to halt, as per initial reports.

In response, security forces followed standard procedures for detaining suspects. This involved firing warning shots and eventually engaging with live fire. The suspect, now neutralized, is receiving medical care from a military medical team. He remains in serious condition and is being transported to Shaare Zedek Medical Centre via an armoured vehicle.

At present, no casualties among the Israeli forces have been reported. Authorities are diligently investigating the nature of the object the suspect carried, determining whether it was a makeshift weapon or merely a toy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

