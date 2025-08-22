Modi's Diplomatic Sojourn: Strengthening Ties in Asia

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is embarking on a significant diplomatic mission to Japan and China from August 29 to September 1, according to an announcement from the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA). Invited by Japan's Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba, Modi will attend the 15th India-Japan Annual Summit, marking his eighth visit to the nation and his inaugural summit with Ishiba.

During the Japan visit, the two leaders aim to review and potentially expand their Special Strategic and Global Partnership, encompassing defense, security, trade, technology, and cultural exchanges. Discussions will also touch on pressing regional and international issues, reinforcing the enduring friendship between the two countries.

Subsequently, Modi will head to China, responding to President Xi Jinping's invitation to join the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit in Tianjin. India has held SCO membership since 2017, with Modi engaging in bilateral talks with several leaders at the summit, highlighting the country's sustained commitment to regional cooperation and stability.

In advance of the summit, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi's visit to India laid the groundwork for Modi's trip, involving discussions on border peace and mutual collaboration. Modi accepted Xi's invitation, underscoring the importance of stable and constructive India-China relations for regional peace.

(With inputs from agencies.)