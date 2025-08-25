India and Fiji Forge Stronger Ties with Key MoUs

In a significant move to bolster bilateral relations, India and Fiji on Monday signed several agreements and memoranda of understanding (MoUs) witnessed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Fijian Prime Minister Sitiveni Ligamamada Rabuka at Hyderabad House.

The pacts cover areas such as health, education, mobility, and development cooperation. Among the key agreements is the establishment of a super-speciality hospital in Fiji, a move expected to strengthen healthcare services and India's regional health cooperation.

Additional agreements include a partnership to promote affordable healthcare through the Janaushadhi Scheme and the opening of a Jan Aushadhi Kendra in Fiji. Standardization, human resource development, and community projects are also part of the bilateral cooperation.

(With inputs from agencies.)