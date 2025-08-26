Left Menu

India and Fiji Forge Stronger Economic and Healthcare Ties

India and Fiji aim to expand economic partnership, focusing on sectors like healthcare. Prime Minister Modi and his Fijian counterpart Rabuka agreed on deepened cooperation, highlighted by initiatives such as a new hospital and pharmaceutical collaboration. Both nations emphasized mutual development and improved connectivity, committing to shared prosperity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-08-2025 00:00 IST | Created: 26-08-2025 00:00 IST
PM Modi with Fiji PM Sitiveni Rabuka (Photo: ANI/ DD). Image Credit: ANI
  • India

In a significant move to bolster bilateral relations, India and Fiji have identified growth areas in trade and economic ties, as Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Fijian Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka agreed to amplify cooperation. This development follows formal talks aimed at diversifying their partnerships.

India's focus on healthcare initiatives in Fiji was underscored by the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding for a Super Specialty Hospital in Suva, marking India's largest project in the Pacific region under its Grant-in-Aid Programme. The leaders also discussed pharmaceutical collaboration set to commence in 2025.

A commitment to mutual prosperity in the Indo-Pacific was reiterated, with India playing an active role in Pacific diplomacy through initiatives like e-Sanjeevani for digital health. The strategic partnership aims to improve access to essential services, with projects such as rural water supply initiatives and economic collaboration at the forefront.

(With inputs from agencies.)

