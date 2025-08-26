Left Menu

Trump's Tariff Tactics: Stopping Wars with Economic Leverage

Former US President Donald Trump asserted he avoided wars using tariffs, claiming four out of seven potential conflicts were averted. Vice President J.D. Vance defended sanctions and tariffs on India amid tensions over Russia's actions in Ukraine, positioning them as strategic economic tools to pressure Moscow.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-08-2025 07:11 IST | Created: 26-08-2025 07:11 IST
US President Donald Trump (Photo/Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Former US President Donald Trump stated that tariffs and trade measures during his tenure were pivotal in preventing wars, highlighting that four out of seven potential conflicts were averted. Trump emphasized the economic leverage of tariffs as a deterrent, declaring, 'If you go fight and want to kill everybody, that is okay, but I am going to charge you each a 100% tariff when you trade with us.'

Amid rising tensions globally, United States Vice President J.D. Vance supported the imposition of sanctions and tariffs on India, labeling them as part of a strategic move to exert 'aggressive economic leverage' against Russia over its actions in Ukraine. This stance, expressed during an interview with NBC News' Meet the Press, underscores the administration's commitment to curbing Moscow's oil economy benefits.

Vance highlighted the administration's proactive steps, suggesting economic pressure could force Russia to reconsider its position. Despite doubts from figures like Secretary Marco Rubio about the efficacy of sanctions in compelling Russian President Vladimir Putin towards a ceasefire, Vance maintained that flexible economic tactics remain central in efforts to end hostilities and enhance US-Ukrainian security ties.

(With inputs from agencies.)

