India and Fiji Forge New Paths with Comprehensive Cooperation Agreement

On Monday, India and Fiji solidified their relationship by signing the Declaration of Intent on Migration and Mobility, focusing on enhancing people-to-people connections across an array of sectors like agriculture, fisheries, construction, and tourism. Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Fijian Prime Minister Sitiveni Ligamamada Rabuka engaged in fruitful talks, planning to broaden their cooperative efforts in defense and the ever-popular sports segment, notably cricket.

Neena Malhotra, Secretary (South) in the Ministry of External Affairs, addressed the media, outlining the vast potential for bilateral cooperation. While Fiji's agriculture sector, historically reliant on sugarcane plantations, dwindles, opportunities arise in natural farming and lease farming. She emphasized the post-COVID importance of economic diversification as Fiji plans infrastructure enhancements, including a new airport and port to bolster its tourism sector, which outpaces the local population with over a million visitors annually.

Expanding on fisheries, India sees untapped potential in Fiji's tuna industry and pearl farming, a prominent South Sea export. Modi affirmed India's commitment to expanding defense ties, highlighting the success of the Joint Working Group, and announced initiatives like gifting ambulances and establishing a defense wing in Suva. Both nations stressed cyber and maritime security cooperation, intending to foster regional stability. The leaders also celebrated Fijian enthusiasm for cricket, with India supporting talent development through coaching expertise.

