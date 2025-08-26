President Donald Trump on Monday marked the fourth anniversary of the tragic Abbey Gate bombing in Afghanistan, reflecting on the day as an emblem of the past administration's missteps in military withdrawals. The event, he suggested, signified not only a failure to maintain secure positions like Bagram but also evoked lasting emotional scars for the bereaved families.

'Abbey Gate, you know, Abbey Gate,' Trump said in reference to the bombing site. 'One of the dumbest days in the history of our country by the previous administration.' Trump emphasized his continued support for affected families, recounting memorable meetings, including a poignant gathering at Bedminster where music accompanied shared memories of lost loved ones.

The President's proclamation served as both a remembrance and a critique. He attributed subsequent geopolitical tensions, such as the conflict involving Russia and Ukraine, to perceived military ineptitude under President Biden's leadership. Trump, detailing his administration's handling of international trade and veterans' affairs, highlighted efforts to correct past wrongs and advance U.S. interests abroad.