Trump Greenlights Chinese Student Influx Amid Trade Tensions

In a significant move, US President Donald Trump declared on Tuesday the country's willingness to admit 600,000 Chinese students, underscoring their importance as tariff talks with China continue.

During a media briefing, Trump clarified misconceptions about barring Chinese students, emphasizing their crucial role in US-China relations. "We're going to allow it. It's very important," he stated, while expressing optimism about fostering good relations with China.

Trump highlighted President Xi Jinping's invitation to China, asserting the bilateral relationship's significance amid heightened economic interactions bolstered by tariffs that generate substantial revenue for the US. Despite past tensions, Trump praised the current economic dynamics with China, finding them more advantageous than previous directives under President Biden.

Earlier, heightened tariffs strained relations as the US imposed a 145% tariff on Chinese goods, prompting China's 125% retaliatory tariff. While May negotiations in Geneva temporarily halted new levies, Trump hinted at potential future tariffs, including a 200% tax on Chinese magnets, which he attributes to China's global market dominance.

In response to educational exchanges, Trump belied concern over bias against Chinese students, citing 270,000 currently studying in the US. Contrasting his earlier policies of revoking visas linked to the Communist Party, he recently affirmed his support for Chinese students, marking an evolution in diplomatic strategy.

