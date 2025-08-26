Left Menu

'Hamdan Humanitarian Ship 9' begins loading to support Gaza as part of Operation Chivalrous Knight 3

The loading of the Hamdan Humanitarian Ship 9 began today at Khalifa Port (KEZAD), Abu Dhabi.

ANI | Updated: 26-08-2025 20:53 IST | Created: 26-08-2025 20:53 IST
Representative Image (Photo/WAM). Image Credit: ANI
Abu Dhabi [UAE], August 26 (ANI/WAM): The loading of the Hamdan Humanitarian Ship 9 began today at Khalifa Port (KEZAD), Abu Dhabi. Once completed, the ship will sail to Egypt's Al Arish Port to deliver its cargo before being transferred into the Gaza Strip, as part of the UAE's ongoing humanitarian efforts to support the Palestinian people under Operation Chivalrous Knight 3.

The vessel carries a large consignment of humanitarian and relief aid amounting to 7,000 tonnes, aimed at alleviating the suffering of civilians in Gaza and providing essential supplies under the difficult conditions they are facing. The shipment includes a wide range of food items, ready-to-eat food parcels, supplies for community kitchens, five ambulances, and additional resources to support the health sector.

This urgent humanitarian initiative comes under the directives of Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in Al Dhafra Region, and Chairman of the Emirates Red Crescent (ERC), to stand with the Palestinian people. It reflects the UAE's steadfast humanitarian approach of extending aid to those in need, and its commitment to strengthening relief efforts in cooperation with its charitable and humanitarian institutions. (ANI/WAM)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

