Kim Jong-un Set to Join China’s WWII Victory Celebrations Amidst Global Leaders

North Korean Supreme Leader Kim Jong-un is scheduled to participate in China's forthcoming celebrations commemorating the 80th anniversary of the end of World War II. This announcement was disseminated by North Korean state media, as corroborated by Yonhap news agency on Thursday.

According to North Korea's Korean Central News Agency, the appearance is at the behest of Chinese President Xi Jinping. The 80th anniversary marks China's victory in its resistance against Japanese aggression during World War II, officially celebrated on September 3.

China's state-run Xinhua reported that the V-Day event in Beijing would witness the attendance of 26 international leaders. A grand military parade featuring thousands of personnel will traverse Tiananmen Square, under the watchful eyes of President Xi. China warmly extends its welcome to Kim, with Assistant Foreign Minister Hong Lei expressing China-DPRK's time-honored friendly ties during a press briefing.

Russian President Vladimir Putin is also anticipated to join the gathering, pointing to a robust Sino-Russian partnership. The parade underscores China's pledge to peaceful growth and its readiness to preserve world peace.

China's diplomatic stance is highlighted by reassurances against hegemony or expansionism, as voiced by a Chinese official. Putin's involvement underscores the strategic partnership between China and Russia, uniting to safeguard WWII triumphs.

Simultaneously, the Russian Navy and China's PLA Navy executed a historic joint patrol in the Asia-Pacific, featuring the Volkhov submarine, as reported by TASS. This military collaboration follows the conclusion of the Joint Sea 2025 exercise.

(With inputs from agencies.)