India-Bangladesh DG-level Talks Focus on Border Security Cooperation

The BSF of India and BGB of Bangladesh held a conference from August 25-28, 2025, in Dhaka, discussing border management issues such as insurgency, smuggling, and boundary demarcation. Both sides committed to enhance cooperation and will next meet in March 2026 in New Delhi.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-08-2025 20:26 IST | Created: 28-08-2025 20:26 IST
The Border Security Force (BSF) of India and the Border Guard Bangladesh held the Directors General (DG) level Border Coordination Conference in Dhaka (Photo/BSF). Image Credit: ANI
The Border Security Force (BSF) of India and the Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) convened for the 56th Directors General-level Border Coordination Conference in Dhaka, aiming to bolster collaborative efforts in border management and security. The summit, held from August 25 to 28, 2025, was led by BSF's Director General Daljit Singh Chawdhary and BGB's Major General Mohammad Ashrafuzzaman Siddiqui.

A wide spectrum of topics was discussed, focusing on preventing attacks on BSF personnel by Bangladesh-based miscreants, combating Indian insurgent groups in Bangladesh, and addressing trans-border crimes including narcotics and weapons smuggling. Both parties consented to enhance vigilance through measures like coordinated patrols and community awareness to underline respect for the international boundary, according to a BSF statement.

The Bangladesh agenda raised issues like illegal border crossings and effluent management for waters flowing from Agartala to Akhaura. Emphasizing the importance of the Single Row Fence (SRF), the BSF underscored its role in crime prevention. Real-time information sharing to tackle insurgent activities was agreed upon, with the next round of talks scheduled in New Delhi in March 2026.

