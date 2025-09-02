Left Menu

Kim Jong Un’s Armored Train: A Symbol of Power and Precedence

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un's visit to China aboard his iconic armored green train underscores its symbolism for his family's dynasty. The train, known for its slow pace and heavy security, has historically transported North Korean leaders on international trips amidst intrigue and lavish comforts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-09-2025 15:05 IST | Created: 02-09-2025 15:05 IST
A train believed to be carrying North Korean leader Kim Jong Un arrives in Beijing (Image/Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • North Korea

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has embarked on another international journey aboard his iconic armored train, which rolled into China as part of his latest diplomatic mission, according to reports from CNN. The distinctive green locomotive has come to represent the continuity of the Kim dynasty and serves as a powerful symbol of both tradition and secrecy.

North Korean state media outlet Rodong Sinmun confirmed that Kim's train crossed into China earlier this week, with images showing a smiling Kim seated at a wooden table beneath a North Korean flag. Accompanying him are senior officials, including Foreign Minister Choe Son Hui, highlighting the train's ongoing role in orchestrating North Korea's diplomacy. CNN cited past instances, such as Kim Jong Il's 2002 Russia visit, where the vintage train, green with yellow stripes, was featured amidst temporarily eased sanctions encouraging international engagement.

Reports have long detailed the opulence aboard, with accounts of lavish dining experiences described by Russian official Konstantin Pulikovsky, who witnessed the transport of fine wines and gourmet feasts. Despite its reputation for luxury, the train is notably slow due to its heavy armor, averaging only 60 kilometers per hour as noted by South Korean newspaper Chosun Ilbo in 2009. Kim continues to use the train for select overseas visits, such as his 2023 trip to meet Russian President Vladimir Putin, offering observers a rare glimpse of its ornate interior through state media broadcasts.

