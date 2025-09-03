Trade Turbulence: Trump's Tariff Tangle with India

In a controversial move that has sparked domestic outrage, US President Donald Trump has imposed heavy tariffs on India, prompting calls from experts to reduce the levies to zero and offer an apology. Edward Price, an adjunct professor at New York University, in an exclusive interview with ANI, described the US-India relationship as 'crucial,' particularly as global power dynamics shift in the 21st century. Price expressed bewilderment over Trump's decision, given India's strategic importance.

According to Price, the partnership between the United States and India is a defining alliance of the 21st century, pivotal in shaping interactions between China and Russia. He criticized the 50% tariffs placed on India and urged for their immediate removal to foster a more cooperative bilateral relationship. Price also commended Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his diplomatic prowess, noting Modi's strategic distancing from the Russia-China alliance and non-participation in Beijing's military parade as astute moves.

Price argued that India's sovereignty ensures it will not fall under Chinese influence, maintaining its independence in geopolitical affairs. He pointed to allegations that former US NSA Jake Sullivan made, suggesting that Trump's policies towards India might be influenced by his family's business interests in Pakistan. However, Price acknowledged the challenges in proving such claims, citing the opacity surrounding the President's financial entanglements. The assessment underscores the growing concern over the potential impact of US-India trade disputes on the broader strategic framework between the world's largest democracies.