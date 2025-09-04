Left Menu

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Rising Toll: Terrorism's Persistent Grip

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa recorded a surge in terrorist violence with 605 incidents in 2025. Civilians and police suffered significant casualties, raising questions about counterterrorism efforts. Bannu leads in incidents while a major attack on FC Headquarters highlights ongoing challenges. The crisis demands reassessment of security strategies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-09-2025 15:02 IST | Created: 04-09-2025 15:02 IST
Representative Image (Image/Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
  • Pakistan

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, a frontline region in Pakistan's anti-militancy campaign, is witnessing a troubling escalation in terrorist activities this year.

A police report, highlighted by Geo News, reveals the province endured 605 terror incidents in the initial eight months of 2025 alone. Civilians and security forces faced severe losses, with 138 civilians killed, 352 injured, and 79 police officers martyred.

Particularly concerning was August, with 129 attacks leading to significant casualties. The surge in violence underscores the persistent threat, compounded by a high-profile attack on the FC Headquarters in KP, sparking calls for urgent reassessment of security policies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

