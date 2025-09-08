Nepal in Turmoil: Protests Erupt Over Social Media Ban and Corruption
Two protesters were killed in Nepal as police clashed with demonstrators angered by a social media ban and corruption allegations. The unrest in Kathmandu and elsewhere has led to tightened security measures, including a curfew. Protests have spread beyond the capital, involving Gen Z youths across the country.
Deadly clashes erupted in Nepal as police fired tear gas and rubber bullets to disperse protesters outside Parliament on Monday. The demonstrators, primarily young activists, were incited by a social media ban imposed by the government and allegations of widespread corruption, according to local reports.
The Himalayan Times reported that one protester, identified as a "Gen Z" individual, was killed in New Baneshwor, Kathmandu, while others sustained injuries during demonstrations in Damak city, Koshi province. Clashes with police also led to another death in Kathmandu, prompting the imposition of a curfew and heightened security around the residences of top government officials.
The Nepali Army was called in to support police efforts after protesters breached restricted areas, and the Federal Parliament premises. Earlier, the government had restricted access to unregistered social media platforms, citing misuse by users for spreading misinformation and hate speech. Protests have since spread to multiple cities across Nepal, raising questions about government accountability and freedom of expression.
