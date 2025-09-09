Left Menu

Bangladesh to Export 1,200 Tonnes of Hilsa to India for Durga Puja 2025

Bangladesh will export 1,200 tonnes of Hilsa fish to India for Durga Puja 2025. The government set the export price at USD 12.50 per kg. This decision revives a festive tradition after a longstanding export ban since 2012, with special permissions granted since 2019.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-09-2025 10:40 IST | Created: 09-09-2025 10:40 IST
Citizens buy Hilsa fish amid a surge in its availability at a market in Kolkata (PhotoANI). Image Credit: ANI
In a strategic move ahead of Durga Puja, Bangladesh has approved the export of 1,200 tonnes of Hilsa fish to India, according to a Bangladesh Commerce Ministry notification. The decision aligns with a tradition of allowing special exports despite a general ban in place since 2012.

Interested exporters must apply in person with necessary documentation by September 11, 2025. This includes an updated trade license, income tax and VAT certificates, and a sales contract.

The government set a minimum export price of USD 12.50 per kilogram. Last year, a similar consignment was welcomed as a festive delight in West Bengal, underlining the cultural and economic significance of Hilsa in Bengali celebrations.

