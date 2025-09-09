Bangladesh to Export 1,200 Tonnes of Hilsa to India for Durga Puja 2025

In a strategic move ahead of Durga Puja, Bangladesh has approved the export of 1,200 tonnes of Hilsa fish to India, according to a Bangladesh Commerce Ministry notification. The decision aligns with a tradition of allowing special exports despite a general ban in place since 2012.

Interested exporters must apply in person with necessary documentation by September 11, 2025. This includes an updated trade license, income tax and VAT certificates, and a sales contract.

The government set a minimum export price of USD 12.50 per kilogram. Last year, a similar consignment was welcomed as a festive delight in West Bengal, underlining the cultural and economic significance of Hilsa in Bengali celebrations.