Nepal in Turmoil as Deadly Protests Erupt Over Social Media Ban

Mass protests erupted in Nepal after a social media ban was lifted, resulting in clashes with police and the deaths of at least 19 people. Authorities imposed a curfew in response, as demonstrators demand the resignation of Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli. The government attributes violence to 'vested interests.'

09-09-2025
Nepal in Turmoil as Deadly Protests Erupt Over Social Media Ban
Protesters in Nepal (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Nepal

In Nepal, the streets were a scene of chaos as protesters gathered once more. This followed the government's decision to lift a highly controversial social media ban, which had previously led to fierce confrontations between activists and law enforcement, according to local reports. At least 19 individuals lost their lives during these clashes.

The Kathmandu District Administration Office swiftly reimposed an indefinite curfew within the Ring Road precincts of the capital city, just hours after an earlier relaxation of restrictions. This measure came into effect at 8:30 am following the expiry of the previous curfew at 5 am, as reported by the Himalayan Times.

Protestors, standing firm in their resolve, have been observed obstructing roads near the Parliament and in Kalanki. Monday's events marked one of the most severe crackdowns on civilian protests, resulting in significant casualties and injuries. Demonstrators continue to urge Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli to step down, expressing frustration over the government's perceived authoritarian stance, as reported by various local news outlets.

