Left Menu

Nepal Enforces Curfew Amid Gen Z Protests as Tensions Escalate

The Nepali Army enforces prohibitory orders and a nationwide curfew following unrest from Gen Z-led protests. The unrest, fueled by demands for government transparency and the removal of a social media ban, sees President Paudel calling for dialogue to quell the violence. The protests resulted in casualties and injuries.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-09-2025 11:47 IST | Created: 10-09-2025 11:47 IST
Nepal Enforces Curfew Amid Gen Z Protests as Tensions Escalate
Nepalese Army in Kathmandu (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Nepal

The Nepali Army declared prohibitory orders and extended a nationwide curfew in response to widespread unrest led by Gen Z protests, which erupted over government transparency and social media restrictions.

President Ram Chandra Paudel plans to meet protesters to broker peace, advocating for dialogue as violence results in fatalities and injuries. These discussions gained urgency after the resignation of Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli amid a national jobs crisis and escalating social unrest.

Demonstrations started in major cities, including Kathmandu, following government-initiated social media bans citing tax and cybersecurity issues, pushing citizens to demand transparency and an end to institutional corruption, which has ignited severe clashes with authorities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
New Vice President of India Urged to Embrace Parliamentary Reform

New Vice President of India Urged to Embrace Parliamentary Reform

 India
2
Digital Empowerment: PhonePe and SIDBI Unite for Micro Enterprises

Digital Empowerment: PhonePe and SIDBI Unite for Micro Enterprises

 India
3
German Air Defense Systems Spot Russian Drones Over Poland

German Air Defense Systems Spot Russian Drones Over Poland

 Germany
4
India-US Relations: Trade Talks Breach Diplomatic Chill

India-US Relations: Trade Talks Breach Diplomatic Chill

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Emerging Europe’s Euro Trap: IMF Finds Monetary Policy Losing Power in Euroized States

ILO Study Urges Stand-Alone Hybrid Structure for Eswatini’s New Unemployment Benefit Fund

Global Strategy to Eradicate Yaws by 2030 Hinges on Serosurveys, WHO Declares

Brazil’s Road Traffic Epidemic: A Preventable Crisis Demanding Urgent Action

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025