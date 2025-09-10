Nepal Enforces Curfew Amid Gen Z Protests as Tensions Escalate

The Nepali Army declared prohibitory orders and extended a nationwide curfew in response to widespread unrest led by Gen Z protests, which erupted over government transparency and social media restrictions.

President Ram Chandra Paudel plans to meet protesters to broker peace, advocating for dialogue as violence results in fatalities and injuries. These discussions gained urgency after the resignation of Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli amid a national jobs crisis and escalating social unrest.

Demonstrations started in major cities, including Kathmandu, following government-initiated social media bans citing tax and cybersecurity issues, pushing citizens to demand transparency and an end to institutional corruption, which has ignited severe clashes with authorities.

(With inputs from agencies.)