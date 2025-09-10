Kathmandu Airport Reopens Amid Turbulent Protests and Strife

Tribhuvan International Airport in Kathmandu has reopened, marking a significant development amid ongoing unrest in Nepal, according to an official announcement Wednesday by the Civil Aviation Authority. The airport, previously closed due to adverse conditions, resumes operations following a decision by the Tribhuvan International Airport Security Committee.

The resumption occurs as security forces grapple with Gen Z-led protests calling for government accountability and transparency over corruption. In response, security personnel have been actively arresting individuals allegedly involved in looting and arson, with 27 detained between Tuesday night and Wednesday morning, confirmed The Himalayan Times.

The protests, triggered by bans on major social media platforms, continued to escalate, resulting in the imposition of nationwide curfews amidst violent clashes. Tragically, the situation has already claimed at least 19 lives and left 500 injured, prompting heightened security and stringent measures to restore order.

(With inputs from agencies.)