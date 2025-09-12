False Shooter Threat at US Naval Academy Sparks Chaos and Lockdown

The US Naval Academy in Annapolis, Maryland, faced a security lockdown due to anonymous social media threats of an active shooter, according to reports from the New York Times and military officials. NBC News revealed the threat originated from a student expelled from the academy. Despite the chaos, officials confirmed the threat was not credible.

A spokesperson from the Naval Academy stated there was no active shooter threat, although one person was injured while Naval Security Forces were clearing a building. Gunshots were reportedly heard inside Bancroft Hall, the residence for midshipmen at the academy.

The incident occurred shortly after notable events, including the shooting of right-wing figure Charlie Kirk at a Utah university and threats against historically Black colleges. Lockdowns at other campuses were also imposed. Fox News cited academy sources reporting a victim airlifted by medical helicopter, with others under assessment.

The Department of Defense acknowledged awareness of the campus lockdown, with officials closely monitoring the situation. The Naval Academy, along with Naval Support Activities Annapolis, initiated lockdown procedures at 5:07 p.m. local time, instructing faculty, students, and staff to shelter in place.

Around 9:00 p.m., the Academy confirmed an individual's injury and ruled out any active threat, four hours post-lockdown. The initial threat was traced to a former midshipman's laptop, currently at his parents' home in the Midwest, as per NYT.

The incident fueled misinformation on social media and triggered confusion on campus. An altercation ensued when a midshipman mistakenly identified a law enforcement officer as the shooter, leading to the officer injuring the midshipman. The US Naval Academy serves as a four-year college where midshipmen train to become officers in the Navy and Marine Corps, as detailed by the NYT report.

(With inputs from agencies.)